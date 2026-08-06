Earth, Wind & Fire's concert with Lionel Richie at Chase Center postponed because of band member's medical emergency

The Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire concert scheduled for Thursday night at San Francisco's Chase Center was postponed because of a medical emergency involving a member of Earth, Wind & Fire.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Live Nation said Earth, Wind & Fire was unable to perform as scheduled because of the medical emergency.

"As a result, tonight's show with Lionel Richie will be rescheduled, with a new date to be announced soon," the statement said.

Ticket holders are being asked to keep their tickets, which will be honored for the rescheduled performance. Refunds will also be available at the original point of purchase.

Concertgoers gather outside Chase Center after a message announces that Earth, Wind and Fire is unable to perform due to a medical emergency involving a member of the band in San Francisco, California, August 6, 2026. Courtesy Roz Warren. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Smith Collection/Gado

Live Nation did not identify the band member involved or provide additional details about the medical emergency.

"We sincerely apologize for the unexpected change and appreciate everyone's understanding," the promoter said.

The San Francisco stop was part of Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire's 2026 North American tour, which began in June and includes 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Following the postponed Chase Center show, the tour is scheduled to continue Saturday in Palm Desert before stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin.