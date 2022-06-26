Dyke march roars back to life in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Dyke March marked its 30th anniversary Saturday, returning to the streets of the Mission for the first time in two years.

Thousands turned out to celebrate unity and the lesbian community. The crowd cheered on several bikers as they kicked off the march in the Mission District at 18th and Dolores Streets.

SF Dyke March CBS

Thousands more danced and enjoyed Dolores Park after a quiet two-year break.

"I'm so excited, I waited two years to wear this bustier, so I'm happy. I come out here every year," said Gabrielle Jones of Oakland.

"It just means a lot to be able to celebrate pride again after so many years of not having this opportunity. It's amazing to bring our kids for the first time, it's just fun and is a great way to show them our pride and hopefully we pass on this tradition," said Berkeley resident Stacy Wakefield.

"The dykes on the bikes is very symbolic," said her partner Bruna Wakefield. "We have a book at home that we've been reading to the kids. It's just means a lot for us as lesbians, the community."

The Wakefields say to them dykes on bikes represent powerful women.

Some marchers also took the opportunity to voice their support for abortion rights.

Donna DiMeo, a San Francisco resident, held a sign that read "Abort the Court."

"Sorry but it's just ridiculous that we're going back 50 years," she said.

People also reflected on what Friday's Supreme Court ruling meant for the next generation.

"It just shows like now is a great time to do it and to really make sure we're educating our kids about the issues that are really important for everyone but also for our family now," added Stacy Wakefield.