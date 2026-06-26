Dubon's 2 hits and 2 runs against former team leads Braves over Giants 3-1

Mauricio Dubón had two hits and scored twice against his former team, Ozzie Albies drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 Friday to stop a four-game skid.

Matt Olson added two hits while Dominic Smith also drove in a run against his ex team to help the Braves win for just the second time in their last 10 games against the Giants.

Rafael Devers had an RBI double for San Francisco. Rookie catcher Drew Cavanaugh singled in his major league debut.

San Francisco (33-48) has lost five of seven.

Dylan Lee (4-0) retired five batters and Raisel Iglesias worked a 1-2-3 ninth to remain perfect in 16 save chances this season and 24 consecutive in a row dating to 2025, the longest active streak in the majors.

Trevor McDonald (2-6) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

After Devers put the Giants ahead in the first, Smith tied the score with an RBI single in the second and Albies hit a go-ahead single in the third. Albies added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

San Francisco went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position, leaving the bases loaded in the fifth and stranding two runners in scoring position in the seventh and one in the eighth.

Braves opener Reynaldo López allowed one run and four hits in three innings during his return to the starting rotation after two months in the bullpen.

Giants ace RHP Webb (4-5, 3.35 ERA) faces Braves RHP Bryce Elder (5-5, 3.71) on Saturday.