Dublin High School student allegedly attacked by 5 adults in locker room

Authorities in Dublin are investigating following the alleged attack of a student by at least five adults at Dublin High School last week.

In a letter to the school community, principal Maureen Byrne said the attack took place after school on Friday. The adults confronted the victim and followed him into a locker room, where the attack took place.

According to the principal, football players and a coach aided in stopping the attack. School administrators, police and medical staff were called to the scene.

The student's condition was not immediately known.

"We are outraged that this happened on our campus. School must be a place where all feel safe and supportive," Byrne said.

The principal said police have "identified a number" of people involved in the attack but did not elaborate further. Surveillance video captured moments before and after the assault.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

In the letter, Byrne thanked public safety partners for their swift response to the incident. "We are working with the police to address this to the full extent of the law," she said.

Following the assault, the principal said the school would continue to have adults present in the locker room. The school has also locked hallways facing the parking lot.