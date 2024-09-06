Two teen suspects arrested in Dublin High locker room assault of freshman student

Police in Dublin have arrested two teenage suspects in an assault on a Dublin High freshman in a locker room on campus that happened last month, according to authorities.

Dublin Police Services said in a press release the arrests were made "in conjunction with the assault that occurred at Dublin High School on August 23, 2024."

Last week, authorities with Dublin police and the school said the student was allegedly confronted by a parent before being being injured in an assault by a group of teens and young adults.

Police said one suspect identified as 18-year-old Gerald Coats -- was arrested for felony assault, child abuse, and trespassing. Police noted that Coats is a former student of the Dublin Unified School District and may be acquainted with the victim. There was also a second 17-year-old male suspect who was arrested for felony assault, but is not being identified due to his age.

However police said their investigation revealed that the 17-year-old suspect has a familial relationship to the female student and mother involved in the incident and is also a former student of the Dublin Unified School District.

In an interview with the victim, identified as 14-year-old Dasanni Barfield, and his mother Cherie Barfield, CBS News Bay Area learned the teen suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

Dublin High assault victim Dasanni Barfield and his mother Cherie Barfield. KPIX

Dasanni said he was standing outside the locker room when the Dublin High School parent, who he said was the mother of a student, confronted him.

"So while I'm outside, the mother says which one of you...she calls..." Dasanni started saying before trailing off.

"'N---ers.' Say what she said," interjected Cherie Barfield.

"She called us that. She asked like that, with that word," Dasanni added.

Desanni said he also saw four bigger people behind the mother approaching him and retreated to the locker room. The actual assault followed the confrontation.

"These guys come into the locker room and ask, 'Are you Dasanni? Are you Dasanni?' One of the dudes sucker punches me. I stand up, I start fighting back and they all start jumping me," he explained.

Dublin Police Services on Friday said, "it appears there were previous conflicts between the victim and the female student, and the female student and her mother confronted the victim regarding these conflicts."

The press release noted that the female student and her mother "were not involved in the physical attack." It also said, "at this time, it does not appear the mother coordinated the attack."

Police did not say if they were still searching for or had identified additional suspects in the assault.

Police said the incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information, including video footage, or who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Dublin Police Services at (925) 833-6670.