Alameda Sheriff: 30-year-old Inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin found dead in cell

An inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin was found dead in his cell Saturday.

A deputy found 30-year-old Abrion William McElmore unresponsive at about 12:38 p.m., the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

McElmore was an unhoused man known to be in the areas of San Lorenzo, Hayward, and Castro Valley, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's deputies arrested and booked McElmore into Santa Rita Jail at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2022, on suspicion of multiple felonies, including forcible rape, assault, burglary, trespassing, and drug-related offenses.

The jail's medical team, paramedics, and Alameda County Fire Department personnel responded Saturday, attempting life-saving measures at the scene. He was pronounced dead at 1:02 p.m.

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the county coroner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

An inmate of the West County Detention Facility in Richmond also died in custody Monday, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.