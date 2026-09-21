San Francisco Giants announcer Duane Kuiper shares throat cancer diagnosis

Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper announced that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer and is undergoing treatment.

In a statement from the team posted Sunday, Kuiper said the cancer diagnosis was recent and that he began treatment last week with his doctors at Stanford Medicine.

"This cancer is unrelated to the one I experienced five years ago, and I'm optimistic that it will be successfully treated," he said. "I'm incredibly grateful for the care I'm receiving and for the tremendous support from my family, the Giants organization, my broadcast partners and so many others."

A message from Duane Kuiper 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Vcc2RtZ6y5 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 20, 2026

Kuiper said he would miss broadcasts on Monday and Wednesday due to treatment but would be on the air on Tuesday and this weekend, as longtime broadcasting partner Mike Krukow is set to retire at the end of the season.

The 76-year-old has been tied to the franchise for more than four decades, initially as a second baseman between 1982 and 1985. After retiring, Kuiper provided commentary during Giants broadcasts from 1987 to 1992. Following a one-year stint as announcer for the expansion Colorado Rockies in 1993, Kuiper returned to the Bay Area the following year and has called Giants games ever since.

Duane Kuiper of the San Francisco Giants prepares for the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on September 9, 2026 in San Francisco. Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants

For most of his career broadcasting Giants games, Kuiper has shared the booth with Krukow. The duo, known by fans as "Kruk and Kuip," have been beloved by fans for decades and have called many memorable moments in Giants history, including Barry Bonds' chase for the home run record in 2007, Matt Cain's perfect game in 2012 and the team's three World Series championship runs in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Both Kuiper and Krukow have won 13 local Emmy awards and have been named finalists for the Ford C. Frick Award for baseball broadcasting excellence.

In August, Krukow said he would retire from broadcasting. Since the mid-2000s, Krukow has been battling inclusion body myositis, a rare, progressive and incurable muscle disease.

Following Krukow's announcement, Kuiper said he plans to continue calling Giants games in 2027 and possibly beyond.