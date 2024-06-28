Driver killed in two-vehicle collision near Petaluma

A motorist died following a two-vehicle collision early Thursday morning near Petaluma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, CHP Santa Rosa officers were alerted to a traffic crash in the area of Old Adobe at Casa Grande roads. They learned that the collision involved a BMW 328i and a Cadillac CTS.

According to the CHP, they learned that the BMW was traveling southbound on Old Adobe Road, north of Casa Grande Road while the Cadillac was traveling southbound on Old Adobe Road, just ahead of the BMW.

The BMW reportedly tried to overtake the Cadillac, crossing double yellow lines separating the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway. When the BMW crossed back into the southbound lane, its right rear was hit by the left front of the Cadillac.

The CHP said the BMW driver then lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the road and crash into a eucalyptus tree.

The driver of the BMW was declared dead at the scene, while a passenger of the same vehicle suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. According to the CHP, the driver of the Cadillac was not injured.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the CHP Santa Rosa office at (707) 806-5600.