Driver angry over high-beam headlights arrested in San Mateo after allegedly ramming car

San Mateo police arrested a Kentucky man early Sunday morning for allegedly ramming a vehicle driven by a man he was angry with for using his high-beam headlights.

According to a Facebook post by the San Mateo Police Department, at 3:49 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Boulevard and Laurie Meadows Drive on a report of a hit-and-run collision.

As officers responded, Belmont police advised they were in a short pursuit with the possible suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the block of 43rd Avenue in San Mateo.

The suspect, identified as 62-year-old Frank Falcone, told police he was driving northbound on Pacific Boulevard when he saw a vehicle driving southbound with their high beams on.

Falcone allegedly told officers the bright lights upset him "because of the brightness and potential radiation," so he decided to ram the vehicle.

Once the vehicle stopped, Falcone said he decided to ram it again. The victim told police he believed he was rammed three times.

Falcone then allegedly fled the scene and as Belmont police attempted to stop him, he later told police he decided to evade based on the fact people impersonate cops.

Police arrested Falcone on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into San Mateo County Jail.