Downtown San Jose tire shop damaged in early morning 3-alarm fire
A tire shop in downtown San Jose sustained heavy damage after a three-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the Baja Tires on East William Street, between First and Second streets, on reports of a commercial structure fire.
"Building is fully involved. Crews in defensive operations with aerial master streams," the fire department said on social media.
The fire was knocked down shortly after 6:50 a.m. Firefighters said that crews were able to prevent heavy fire damage to adjacent businesses.
No injuries were reported.
As of about 7:20 a.m., the fire department said arson investigators were requested to investigate the origin and cause. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for several hours.