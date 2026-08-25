Watch CBS News
Local News

Downtown San Jose tire shop damaged in early morning 3-alarm fire

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A tire shop in downtown San Jose sustained heavy damage after a three-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the Baja Tires on East William Street, between First and Second streets, on reports of a commercial structure fire.

"Building is fully involved. Crews in defensive operations with aerial master streams," the fire department said on social media.

The fire was knocked down shortly after 6:50 a.m. Firefighters said that crews were able to prevent heavy fire damage to adjacent businesses.

No injuries were reported.

As of about 7:20 a.m., the fire department said arson investigators were requested to investigate the origin and cause. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for several hours.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue