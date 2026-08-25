Downtown San Jose tire shop damaged in early morning 3-alarm fire

A tire shop in downtown San Jose sustained heavy damage after a three-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the Baja Tires on East William Street, between First and Second streets, on reports of a commercial structure fire.

"Building is fully involved. Crews in defensive operations with aerial master streams," the fire department said on social media.

The fire was knocked down shortly after 6:50 a.m. Firefighters said that crews were able to prevent heavy fire damage to adjacent businesses.

UPDATE: Fire knocked down at 6:53am. Crews did well to prevent heavy fire damage to adjacent business. Firefighters to remain on scene for several hours. Expect traffic impact centered around E William between First & Second St during that time. pic.twitter.com/1Vd1hwbNZq — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 25, 2026

No injuries were reported.

As of about 7:20 a.m., the fire department said arson investigators were requested to investigate the origin and cause. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for several hours.