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1 killed, 1 critically injured in downtown San Jose shooting

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS San Francisco

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One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night in downtown San Jose, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded shortly after 9:10 p.m to the area of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police closed several streets surrounding the scene and urged the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes while detectives investigate.

No information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting was immediately released.

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