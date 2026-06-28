1 killed, 1 critically injured in downtown San Jose shooting

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night in downtown San Jose, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded shortly after 9:10 p.m to the area of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police closed several streets surrounding the scene and urged the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes while detectives investigate.

No information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting was immediately released.