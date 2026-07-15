Dog still missing weeks after being stolen in San Jose home burglary; suspect arrested

A dog stolen during a San Jose home burglary in May is still missing weeks after a suspect was arrested and police are now seeking the public's help in finding it.

The San Jose Police Department on Wednesday released a photo of the gray, female French bulldog named Lady taken during a May 1 burglary at a home in the city. Multiple suspects broke into a woman's home at about 11:36 a.m. and stole thousands of dollars in cash and miscellaneous items, along with the bulldog.

Lady, a French bulldog stolen during a San Jose home burglary on May 1, 2026. San Jose Police Department

Weeks after the break-in on May 22, officers investigated an afternoon shooting on Hillsdale Avenue in the Communications Hill neighborhood of South San Jose. Police said no suspects or victims were found, but officers located several spent shell casings and investigators were able to identify cars associated with the crime using surveillance footage. A victim who was uninjured was eventually located who had multiple bullet strikes on his vehicle. Detectives later identified 25-year-old San Jose resident Christopher Jimenez as the suspect in both crimes.

On June 20, the Livermore Police Department arrested Jimenez in Livermore during a traffic stop. During the stop, officers found the firearm used in the May 22 shooting in San Jose, police said.

Christopher Jimenez San Jose Police Department

Jimenez was first booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin for an outstanding arrest warrant. On June 22, the San Jose Police Department extradited Jimenez to San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

As of Thursday morning, Lady has still not been located, police said. She has a visible pink scar under her chin.

Anyone with information about Lady's whereabouts, or regarding these cases, was asked to contact Detective Arredondo #5129 and/or Detective Soria #4793 of the San Jose Police Department's burglary and assaults units at 5129@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4793@sanjoseca.gov, or at 408-277-4401 or 408-277-4161.