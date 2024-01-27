Anonymous fan buys billboard in California, shows love for Detroit Lions

(CBS DETROIT) - An anonymous fan is showing their love for the Detroit Lions and all the way in Santa Clara, California!

According to the manager at Outfront Media, the anonymous superfan purchased a billboard that reads, "Built For This."

An anonymous fan purchased a billboard in California, showing their fandom for the Detroit Lions. Kelly Vaughen

Outfront Media said it worked out a deal with the San Francisco office to purchase one of the billboards.

RELATED: Viral Detroit Lions billboards mystery unraveled: "The Bucs Stop Here"

The location catches southbound traffic en route from San Francisco and San Jose's airports to Levi Stadium, and in Silicon Valley, according to Outfront Media.

The billboard is located on Laurelwood Road and is scheduled to run through Sunday.

The Lions are set to face the 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST.