Detectives link Stockton homicide suspect already under arrest to another deadly shooting

STOCKTON – A suspect who was arrested for an August 2022 homicide in Stockton has also now been linked by detectives to a deadly sideshow shooting back in April.

Stacie Mischal, 19, was arrested several weeks after the April 2 shooting near California and Oak streets – but it was in connection to the Aug. 4, 2022 homicide investigation near Morada Lane and Marantha Drive.

The April 2023 shooting took place during an illegal sideshow. It was unclear if the 22-year-old victim was driver or a spectator, but officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives have continued to investigate the shooting and soon obtained additional evidence in the case. Mischal, who had been under arrest since April 18, was then linked by detectives to the sideshow shooting.

On Friday, Stockton police announced that an added homicide charge was added to Mischal's booking status.

April's shooting wasn't the only time this year that a sideshow in Stockton turned deadly. In July, police said a shooting left a 19-year-old Sacramento man dead – with detectives saying the incident was possibly connected to a sideshow.

Police have not released any suspect information about the July incident.