Stockton police seek public's help in solving deadly weekend shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police are asking for the public's help in solving a shooting that left a 19-year-old male dead over the weekend.

Police say the deadly shooting may be connected to an illegal sideshow. The 19-year-old was inside a vehicle when he was shot and it was the other people in the car who called 911 for help.

The teen died after being rushed to the hospital.

Tire marks and debris were left behind after another sideshow, this one on Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It's now part of a homicide investigation.

Stockton police say the vehicle the victim was driving in was near the area of the sideshow prior to the shooting.

Investigators could be seen processing the vehicle for clues to help catch a killer.

Adriana Guzman lives near the sideshow and shooting scene where the sounds of screeching tires and revving engines have become common.

"Stay away from the windows," Guzman said. "The first time I heard it when I moved here, it was alarming. It was like the scariest thing in my life, like, 'Where did we move in?' "

Stockton police released video from a sideshow in March announcing a county task force would be ramping up operations to crack down on sideshows.

"The sideshow task force will be out in different areas in the county where this type of activity is known to happen," Stockton Police Community Services Officer Rosie Calderon said.

In May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported a deadly shooting just after sideshow activity as well. Now, another homicide investigation is tied to a sideshow.

"Sadly enough, it's almost like a regular thing," Guzman said.

Stockton police say the 19-year-old killed is from Sacramento. The San Joaquin medical examiner is working on releasing his identification.