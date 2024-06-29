Despite looming cuts, Oakland police step up summer patrols

OAKLAND -- The Oakland Police Department launched its Summer Safety Plan on Saturday by increasing police patrols throughout the city.

Yet, due to looming budget cuts affecting public safety, many residents worry about the city's ability to reduce crime.

"It's getting very worse for us when it comes to safety so, if they let all these police officers (go), they will not be able to get to our needs right away," said Yvette Williams, a senior who relies on her wheelchair to get around.

OPD say they will deploy more foot-patrol officers in the business districts and they'll also conduct undercover operations to reduce prostitution on International Boulevard.

"We're working with the California Highway Patrol, the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, as well as our Oakland traffic enforcement unit to make sure that we're conducting traffic enforcement in areas that we have seen, unfortunately, fatalities as a result of reckless driving," said assistant chief James Beere.

The city said it's facing a $177 million deficit in the next fiscal year.

Oakland had a record high of 856 police officers in 2009, according to OPD. As of Friday, Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said his department had 709 officers. The council is looking at an option to cut the force to 610 officers.

At a Friday budget meeting, Chief Mitchell warned the city council that cuts to his department would hurt public safety.

"If we go down to 610 (officers), we are at a critical stage," the chief said.

Mitchell said they have 70 to 80 officers on leave at any given time, so 610 officers really means low 500s.

"Oh my God, it's going to be even worse -- the time for them to (respond to shootings)," Williams said.

Even those who support the police say the budget shortfall presents a dilemma. If they are forced to pick, some said they would rather save recreation centers and youth programs.

"Kids are more of a priority -- kids and seniors -- if you keep the kids out of the streets and just give them resources," said Fruitvale District resident Zayra Cornejo.

Williams did not offer up a budget solution but said any cuts to a city already in crisis will hurt them even more.

"Us seniors, we would feel unsafe," Williams said.

The council plans to meet again on Tuesday to discuss solutions and options to close the budget deficit.