Deputy at San Francisco jail charged with allegedly groping female inmate

A deputy with the San Francisco Sheriff's Office was charged Monday with battery and misdemeanor assault by a public officer after she allegedly groped a female inmate, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.

According to court documents, the deputy, 51-year-old Nanette Musto, was on duty in San Francisco County Jail #2 on Sunday when she asked a female inmate whether she had surgically augmented her body - apparently due to rumors spread by other jail inmates.

When the inmate answered, Musto allegedly reached out and touched the woman's breast without permission or necessity for her work, Jenkins said.

The incident was captured on jail surveillance footage, and Jenkins added that Musto's actions made the inmate feel humiliated and embarrassed.

Although charges have been filed, the District Attorney's statement said the case is still an active investigation.

Musto is scheduled to be arraigned on July 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Department 17 at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the San Francisco Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 1-415-558-4411.