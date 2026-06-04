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Dead whale prompts closure of Lovers Point Beach in Monterey County

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Access to Lovers Point Beach in Monterey County is closed after a dead whale was found floating near the shore on Wednesday.

According to the Pacific Grove Police Department, officers were notified about the whale around 12:55 p.m. Police said public access is closed "out of abundance of caution" amid concerns about predators.

"Marine mammal carcasses can attract sharks, particularly larger predatory species, which is the primary concern prompting this precautionary measure," police said in a statement.

In December, 55-year-old Erica Fox died after authorities said she was attacked by a shark off Lovers Point. Fox, the co-founder of the "Kelp Krawlers" open water swimming group, was swimming with a group of friends at the time. 

It was not immediately clear when the beach would reopen. Police said they are coordinating with wildlife and coastal management agencies.

Anyone with questions about the advisory is asked to contact Pacific Grove police at 831-648-3143.

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