Davis stabbings: Police detain person of interest matching suspect description for questioning

DAVIS — A person of interest has been detained as investigators work to make an arrest after a string of stabbings gripped the city of Davis.

CBS13 confirmed the individual matched the suspect description Davis police put out, having dark curly hair and wearing black Adidas track pants. He was detained at Pine Lane and Colby Drive, a block away from Sycamore Park, which is where UC Davis student Karim Abou-Najm was killed Saturday. The individual was taken to the Davis Police Department for questioning.

Davis Latest: Person of Interest detained, @laurenkeene reports this man has dark curly hair and was wearing Adidas track pants — both in the suspect description.



No word on if this person of interest is suspect/related — but he’s at Davis PD HQ for questioning. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/19FL8pc0UU — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) May 4, 2023

Police have not announced an arrest.

A trio of stabbings, two of which were fatal, occurred from Thursday to Monday night. The victim of the first stabbing was identified as 50-year-old David Breaux, who was unhoused and well-known in the community as "The Compassion Guy."

Abou-Najm was the victim of the second stabbing. He was killed on a bike path while on his way home from presenting groundbreaking research. He was set to graduate in just days.

A woman at a homeless encampment near l and 2nd streets was stabbed through her tent Monday night. She remains in critical condition but was stable.

Investigators have not yet determined whether a serial stabber was responsible or if multiple suspects were involved. Davis police said they were working with the FBI to have profilers make that determination.