Davis stabbing: Police to announce arrest of man in custody

DAVIS - Law enforcement sources confirm to CBS13 that, later today, the Davis Police Department will announce the arrest of the man they took into custody Wednesday in connection with the recent stabbings.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect had a knife that police believe is the murder weapon, sources say. We're told he later confessed to at least one of the murders.

Obtained by CBS13

Police obtained a warrant Wednesday night to test the suspect's DNA, which was sent to the lab early Thursday morning. It's believed that, following the second stabbing, the killer rode off on the victim's bike. The bike is one of the sources of DNA that investigators will likely use to confirm the suspect. Additional DNA was gathered from multiple crime scenes.

Police are expected to publicly release this information and additional details at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police are at a residence on Hawthorne Lane off 8th Street in Davis. Officers can be seen talking to neighbors. Approximately three blocks are taped off by authorities. It's a few blocks from where the person of interest was detained.

On Wednesday, a man matching the suspect's description had been detained. The has dark, curly hair and was wearing black Adidas track pants. He was detained at Pine Lane and Colby Drive, a block away from Sycamore Park, where UC Davis student Karim Abou-Najm was killed Saturday.