Dangerously cold temperatures to linger in Bay Area through early Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service on Monday warned cold temperatures are expected to continue in the evening and early morning hours across the region through Wednesday morning.

While clear and sunny conditions were prevailing across much of the Bay Area Monday, cold temperatures were expected to return with a vengeance Monday night, with a cold and frosty Tuesday morning expected for many. Another freeze warning will go into effect starting Monday evening with near to below freezing temperatures for most of the region.

A tweet by the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service cautioned that the cold temperatures will present a danger to unsheltered individuals.

Cold temperatures return tonight with a cold and frosty morning for many. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/hF9qCiZbDH — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 30, 2023

California Highway Patrol said officers found a homeless woman dead in a tent Monday morning along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland after Sunday night's cold temperatures.

Someone called the CHP at 6:38 a.m. about a person in a blue tent along the Harrison Street off-ramp from westbound Highway 580. Officers said a preliminary investigation indicates no foul play was involved in the death.

A CHP spokesperson did not say how she may have died and it is not known if the death was weather-related.

Earlier Monday, slightly warmer than forecast temperatures led the ongoing freeze warning from the National Weather Service to be cancelled and replaced with a frost advisory for most of the Bay Area down to the Central Coast.

The frost advisory cautioned that temperatures could drop to between 20 and 30 degrees in some inland areas, creating dangerous conditions for unsheltered people and plants that can die during frost events.

That advisory expired at 9 a.m.

Residents in the Tahoe Basin and across the Sierra were also bracing for some of the coldest temperatures in a decade as the deep freeze descended on Northern California.

Over the weekend, the weather service issued a wind advisory for part of the North Bay starting Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon with gusts of up to 70 mph are forecast at peaks.

Marin County has activated its emergency shelter in San Rafael for Sunday and Monday nights, as temperatures are forecast to be at or below freezing.

Here's the latest on the cold weather arriving Sunday night and continuing into Wednesday AM. Frost and freezing temperatures are possible, especially for inland areas. Protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/1AxmqqvF0Q — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 28, 2023

In response to a freeze warning from the National Weather Service, the county will operate its shelter at the Marin Health and Wellness Campus, located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on both nights.

Individuals are encouraged to sign in by 8:30 p.m. if staying for the night.

The shelter is being run in conjunction with Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco. Volunteers are not currently needed or being accepted at the shelter, according to a news release from the county's department of health and human services.

Marin County activates its severe weather emergency shelter when temperatures are forecast to drop below a nighttime average of 38 degrees for at least three days.

Santa Clara County officials are also opening multiple warming centers for vulnerable residents.

County officials encourage residents to take precautionary measures against hypothermia by seeking out warming shelters if they need them.

County libraries are serving as warming centers during the daytime.

Unhoused residents in San Jose can also reach out to the county to find an overnight warming location bed by calling (408) 539-2105 or by emailing owlreferrals@homefirstscc.org.