CHP finds homeless woman dead in tent near I-580 in Oakland after cold night
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – California Highway Patrol said officers found a dead homeless woman in a tent Monday morning along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland after a cold night.
Someone called the CHP at 6:38 a.m. about a person in a blue tent along the Harrison Street off-ramp from westbound Highway 580.
Officers responded and when they arrived, they saw the woman was dead. A preliminary investigation indicates no foul play was involved in the death.
A CHP spokesperson did not say how she may have died and it is not known if the death was weather-related.
Last night in downtown Oakland, temperatures dropped to a low of 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia can even occur at temperatures above 40 degrees if a person becomes chilled by rain, sweat or from submersion in cold water.
