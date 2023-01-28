Wind advisory, freeze watch issued for North Bay Sunday into Monday

SAN FRANCISCO – The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for part of the North Bay starting Sunday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for interior portions of the North Bay beginning Sunday afternoon continue through Monday afternoon. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will be possible and locally up to 70 mph highest peaks. #cawx pic.twitter.com/kYJFQNOEvW — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 28, 2023

The advisory coincides with a freeze watch, which will contribute to cold overnight temperatures in the North Bay interior valleys and North Bay interior mountains.

Gusts of up to 70 mph are forecast at peaks and temperatures overnight Sunday into Monday will be near freezing, which will create threats to life and property, according to the Weather Service.

Marin County has activated its emergency shelter in San Rafael for Sunday and Monday nights, as temperatures are forecast to be at or below freezing.

In response to a freeze warning from the National Weather Service, the county will operate its shelter at the Marin Health and Wellness Campus, located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on both nights.

Individuals are encouraged to sign in by 8:30 p.m. if staying for the night.

The shelter is being run in conjunction with Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco. Volunteers are not currently needed or being accepted at the shelter, according to a news release from the county's department of health and human services.

Marin County activates its severe weather emergency shelter when temperatures are forecast to drop below a nighttime average of 38 degrees for at least three days.

Additionally, a dense fog advisory was issued Saturday morning by the National Weather Service for North Bay valleys and the Central Coast.

The advisory also covers the Bay and Delta. It is active until 10 a.m.

There are areas with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. The Weather Service recommended boaters be aware and drivers slow down and use caution, use low beam headlights, maintain a safe distance to the vehicle ahead, and plan on travel time taking longer.