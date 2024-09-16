Man accused in 1985 Daly City murder of ex-wife arrested in El Salvador

Nearly 40 years after a Daly City woman was found fatally shot in her home, the woman's ex-husband was arrested in El Salvador, prosecutors said.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office, 78-year-old Rafael Antonio Martinez made his initial appearance in a Redwood City courtroom on Friday on the charge of murder with special circumstances. Rafael Martinez is accused of killing 35-year-old Ana Martinez, his ex-wife, on March 12, 1985.

Authorities said Ana Martinez was found shot to death inside her car, which was parked in the garage of their home on Crocker Avenue. An autopsy revealed that the victim was shot multiple times at close range while she was sitting in the passenger seat.

Rafael Martinez had left the area on the same day the victim was found dead, prosecutors said. He did not report to work after the shooting and never picked up his final paycheck.

According to the DA's office, Rafael Martinez allegedly confessed to shooting the victim in the garage, expressing that he did not know she was dead. After staying with a friend in the Los Angeles area for several days, he fled to Mexico and eventually El Salvador.

With the help of Interpol and the U.S. State Department, Rafael Martinez was found in the Central American country and arrested. Additional details about his arrest were not immediately available.

During Friday's court hearing, a defense attorney was appointed and the case was continued to Sep. 20. Prosecutors said Rafael Martinez remains in the San Mateo County Jail without bail.