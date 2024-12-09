Report of active shooter at Monta Vista HS in Cupertino false, deputies say

Monta Vista High School in Cupertino has released students and staff for the day following a false report of an active shooter on Monday morning.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the school on McClellan Road had been locked down as deputies investigated the report.

"There are no active threats, and all students and staff are safe," the sheriff's office said on social media shortly before 10 a.m.

About 10:25 a.m., the sheriff's office said deputies had completed a search of the school, and that students and staff were released for the day.

Extracurricular activities were canceled as well. Classes will resume on Tuesday morning.