Driver charged with murder after fiery Cupertino crash that killed toddler

A driver involved in a fiery crash that killed a toddler and injured another person in Cupertino last week was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after noon on Friday at the intersection of N. Tantau and Pruneridge avenues between a Chevrolet Trax and a Toyota Camry. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said when deputies and other first responders arrived, they found a woman and child who were in the Trax with serious injuries. They were taken to a hospital where the child, a two-year-old girl who was properly restrained in the vehicle, died of her injuries. The woman survived with head and spinal injuries, while the driver of the Camry suffered minor injuries, a deputy's report said.

The investigation determined that the Camry had been traveling at speeds over 90 mph when it rear-ended the Trax which had been stopped at the intersection. The deputy's statement of facts indicated that the Camry driver did not apply his brakes before the collision, and the evidence showed the speedometer was stuck at 100 mph after the crash.

Images from Santa Clara County deputy's report of a fatal crash at N. Tantau Avenue and Pruneridge Avenue in Cupertino, Nov. 6, 2026. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Eric Chen Su, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter. On Tuesday, Su was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon in a Palo Alto courtroom, with the complaint also alleging that Chen personally inflicted great bodily injury during the assault and that the victim was particularly vulnerable.

The intersection where the crash happened is just north of Apple Park Way, the main thoroughfare of Apple Inc. headquarters in Cupertino. The deputy's statement of facts indicated Chen is an Apple employee and reasonably would have known that Tantau Avenue at noon on a weekday is busy with vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. The statement said Su drove northbound on Tantau Avenue "at a reckless, excessive speed that a reasonable person would know is careless, reckless, and without due regard for the safety of others."

There was no signs of drug or alcohol impairment, but Su's family statements indicated a history of mental health concerns, according to the deputy's report.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information was encouraged to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-868-6637.