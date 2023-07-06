Cruise ship strikes dock on arrival at San Francisco pier

SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews are assessing the damage to a cruise ship in San Francisco after the ship struck the dock upon arrival Thursday morning.

Princess Cruises confirmed in a statement to KPIX that the Ruby Princess cruise ship "made unexpected contact with the dock at Pier 27."

The incident happened at 6:05 a.m. There were no injuries and Princess Cruises said no guests or crew were in danger. The ship eventually docked safely and passengers were able to disembark.

The company said assessment of the damage to both the ship and the pier was underway.



Princess said the ship was to depart on a 10-day roundtrip voyage to Alaska but the departure time was still being determined. Passengers were scheduled to embark at 11:30 am PT.

There was no immediate word on what caused the collision.