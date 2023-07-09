Update: Ruby Princess set to depart San Francisco after repairing Pier 27 collision damage

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials with Princess Cruises on Sunday said that the Ruby Princess is ready to set sail for Alaska after repairs to damage caused by a collision while docking in San Francisco were certified.

"Princess Cruises can confirm that repairs on Ruby Princess have been completed, and following inspection and certification by the United States Coast Guard the ship is safe and fit to sail," the cruise line said in a statement. Princess Cruises had previously stated on Friday that a Sunday departure was anticipated.

The cruise ship is planning to depart earlier than originally announced, with its departure time now scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The Ruby Princess will be embarking on a 7-day Pacific Northwest/Alaska cruise, visiting Ketchikan on July 12 and Prince Rupert on July 13, returning to San Francisco on July 16 for disembarkation as originally scheduled. It had been scheduled for a 10-day journey prior to the accident that damaged the vessel this past Thursday.

Officials said the Ruby Princess currently has 2,677 guests and 1,161 crew onboard.

Some passengers aboard the vessel have remained upbeat, despite their planned trip being shortened by three days.

Oakland resident and passenger Bleacher Dave, as he's better known, shared photos and videos of people enjoying the pool and socializing during the last 24 hours.

This is his first post-pandemic cruise and it will be his first time seeing Alaska.

"So the first thing I thought ... was get me off of this thing, because we live in Oakland," Bleacher Dave said, describing his initial reaction upon hearing the announcement.

Dave said Princess Cruises is giving passengers until 11 a.m. Sunday to decide.

"I've enjoyed the buffet. I have specialty dining at the Italian restaurant set up for tomorrow. Mani-pedi set up and so it just matters if we can get some discounts we're likely to stay on," he said.

He said the mood is generally celebratory. He and his wife enjoyed playing games and other shipboard activities Friday afternoon.

"We just did a martini demonstration and so, if you go and shake those cocktail shakers and dance a little bit, you get a free martini. You know I'll work for a free martini, Betty," he aughed.

Last year, the Ruby Princess was in the headlines after returning to San Francisco from a cruise to Mexico with passengers testing positive for COVID-19.