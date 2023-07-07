Update: Ruby Princess cruise ship remains docked in San Francisco after collision with pier

SAN FRANCISCO -- A damaged cruise ship remained docked in San Francisco Friday morning after colliding with the pier upon arrival Thursday, delaying an Alaskan vacation for hundreds of passengers.

The Ruby Princess was expected to depart San Francisco Thursday afternoon for Alaska, but the ship remained at Pier 27 as crews worked to determine its seaworthiness.

The ship crashed into the dock early Thursday morning, denting the ship and damaging the pier. No one was injured in the incident and the cause of the collision was not determined as of Friday morning.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship appears damaged following a collision with the pier in San Francisco, July 6, 2023. CBS

Passengers disembarked after the collision, and the new group of passengers was allowed to get on the ship for the Alaska cruise beginning at 11:30 a.m. The ship was originally scheduled to set sail at 4 p.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Bar Pilots spokesperson said in a statement to KPIX 5: "We can confirm a pilot was involved in an incident at Pier 27 this morning. We are cooperating with all necessary agencies in looking into this matter and cannot comment further."

On Thursday evening, Princess Cruises issued the following statement:

Princess Cruises is in continued discussions with the U.S. Coast Guard regarding clearance for Ruby Princess to depart San Francisco, but a departure timeframe has not yet been confirmed. The safety of our guests and crew remain our top priority, and Ruby Princess will depart once the ship is deemed by U.S. Coast as fit to sail. The cruise line's technical experts and shoreside team will remain working on this situation, and the ship will set sail from San Francisco should clearance to depart be received at any time tonight.

The ship was still docked as of 7 a.m. Friday. Princess said it would be providing passengers "a goodwill gesture of compensation once the full effect of the necessary changes is known."

The Ruby Princess cruise ship docked at San Francisco Pier 27, July 6, 2023. CBS

Passengers who were embarking on the Ruby Princess' next 10-day trip to Alaska got an up-close look at the damaged ship.

"I was certainly thinking about how the Titanic's been in the news lately and so all of a sudden, I didn't know anything about this until she told me, the next person in line, and I'm thinking there's a hole in the boat? it feels a little iffy," said Maryann Will. "I've come all this way and was planning for three years so here we are."

"I guess I'm willing to accept that they wouldn't be getting all these people on a boat if they had concerns is my hope," added Will.

"I just happened to see it on the news from my hotel room, I was waiting to check out," said Ann Portillo from Scottsdale, Arizona. "I'm sure they know what's best, I have been on many cruises and I don't see this as being a huge issue, it didn't look that bad."

"I just hope it's safe because of what happened this morning, I'm sure they wouldn't let everybody get on the boat unless it was safe," said Debbie McIntosh.

"As long as the lifeboats work," Mike McIntosh said as he laughed.

