Crozier Fire in El Dorado County prompts evacuation orders

EL DORADO COUNTY – A new wildfire is prompting evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County Wednesday morning.

The incident has been named by Cal Fire as the Crozier Fire. It started just after 11 p.m., northwest of Slate Mountain in the Eldorado National Forest.

Cal Fire reports that the fire has grown to 182 acres with 5% containment.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire says.

Air attack has been absolutely crucial for attacking the flames of the #CrozierFire in El Dorado Co. It is burning in a highly remote area in a lot of timber making it difficult for crews on the ground to reach it. It’s now at 5% containment, 182 acres scorched. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/4tlYyPOfMP — Tori Apodaca (@tori_apodaca) August 7, 2024

Crozier Fire evacuation orders

Several evacuation orders and warnings are in effect.

Evacuations have been ordered for the Mosquito/Swansboro Community. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, evacuation orders have extended to the east along Highway 193 and to the north along Wentworth Springs Road.

Evacuation warnings are also being issued to residents within a large perimeter around the fire, including Volcanoville. Residents should check the county or Cal Fire's evacuation zone map for more details.