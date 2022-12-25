Crowds come out for Christmas Eve festivities in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- 'Twas the night before Christmas and many folks were out and about in San Francisco tonight taking in all the sights.

Hours after the stores closed this Christmas Eve, Union Square remained bustling with people taking in all of the holiday festivities.

It was a big draw for tourists and locals.

People took plenty of photos and enjoyed the ice skating rink. There were balloon animals for the kids and a sea of bubbles.

We met San Francisco residents Casey Robbins and Chris Kahney in the crowd.

"We wanted to come down and see the lights, we got dinner in Union Square and just hang out and enjoy the atmostphere," Kahney said.

"Just enjoy Christmas Eve, it only comes once a year," Robbins added.

This holiday season Mayor London Breed announced new measures to make Union Square a safe space for shoppers and businesses. On this night, the foot traffic was heavy and the atmosphere was lively.

"We come here all the time," Robbins said.

"I bring my daughter to Pier 39, I know it's a tourist trap, but we still enjoy it," Kahney said.

In Cow Hollow on Union Street, things were heating up at the holiday pop-up bar "Deck the Halls" at Outré.

It's one of three locations in the neighborhood offering holiday-themed drinks and bites.

You might even catch some costumes and snowfall.

"The best part about this pop-up is just seeing a lot of new faces out and about," Mike Silva, manager at Outré said. "People from all over the city, all over the Bay Area coming together, which is really cool," said "We want everybody to have fun, be safe and have a great experience."

Silva said Outré opened in March of this year, and the month-long festive pop-up has given him a much-needed boost in business.

For some, Christmas Eve means there's just a few more hours to wrap up some loose ends.

"It's a big build-up, so it's kind of exciting tomorrow's the big day after all the craziness, so happy," Robbins said.