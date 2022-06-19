Crews respond to blaze at recycling yard in West Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) -- Firefighters are at the scene Sunday afternoon of a smoky blaze at a recycling facility in West Oakland.
The fire at the California Waste Solutions yard at 3300 Wood St. was reported about 2 p.m.
The blaze is burning mostly cardboard and no structures are currently threatened, Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said.
Firefighters expect to remain at the scene for several hours, Hunt said.
