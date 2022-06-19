Watch CBS News
Crews respond to blaze at recycling yard in West Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) -- Firefighters are at the scene Sunday afternoon of a smoky blaze at a recycling facility in West Oakland.

Oakland Waste Solutions Fire
Firefighters responded June 19, 2022 to a fire at California Waste Solutions in West Oakland. Oakland Fire Department Photo

The fire at the California Waste Solutions yard at 3300 Wood St. was reported about 2 p.m.

The blaze is burning mostly cardboard and no structures are currently threatened, Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said.

Firefighters expect to remain at the scene for several hours, Hunt said.

