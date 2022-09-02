Crews knock down structure fire at ranch in unincorporated Pacifica

PACIFICA -- Fire crews were able to contain a structure fire in an unincorporated area of Pacifica Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire San Mateo County/Santa Cruz Unit tweeted that at around 2:30 p.m., crews from multiple agencies including Coastside Fire, North Coast Fire, San Mateo County Fire, Cal Fire and the San Bruno Fire Department responded to a fire at the Shamrock Ranch in Pacifica.

The agency included photos of the incident in the tweet.

Around 2:30 this afternoon Coastside Fire, @NoCoFire San Mateo County Fire @SanBrunoFD responded to the Shamrock Ranch in Pacifica for a 50 X 25 ft wood shop fire. Firefighters kept flames from spreading to nearby vegetation. There were no injuries, cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/JqQfU5OOhg — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 3, 2022

Firefighters were able to keep flames from spreading to nearby vegetation, eventually extinguishing the structure fire.

Authorities said there were no injuries in the fire. The cause of the is under investigation