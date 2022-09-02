Crews knock down structure fire at ranch in unincorporated Pacifica
PACIFICA -- Fire crews were able to contain a structure fire in an unincorporated area of Pacifica Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire San Mateo County/Santa Cruz Unit tweeted that at around 2:30 p.m., crews from multiple agencies including Coastside Fire, North Coast Fire, San Mateo County Fire, Cal Fire and the San Bruno Fire Department responded to a fire at the Shamrock Ranch in Pacifica.
The agency included photos of the incident in the tweet.
Firefighters were able to keep flames from spreading to nearby vegetation, eventually extinguishing the structure fire.
Authorities said there were no injuries in the fire. The cause of the is under investigation
