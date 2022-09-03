Crews battle blaze at home near Walnut Creek fire station
WALNUT CREEK -- Crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the vicinity of the recently re-opened fire station in Walnut Creek at 700 Hawthorne Dr.
Owners were not home at the time, according to a social media post by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
There were no injuries reported as of 11:32 a.m.
The fire is under investigation.
