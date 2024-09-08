Crews battle fast-growing Boyles Fire threatening homes in Clearlake

CLEARLAKE -- Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Lake County that has quickly consumed 76 acres and has burned multiple structures in the town of Clearlake, Cal Fire said Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire says there are multiple spot fires in the area and about 30 structures are threatened. The Boyles Fire broke out near Dam Road and Boyles Avenue. That's just east of Highway 53 and evacuation orders are in effect for people living near those roads.

The fire is burning dangerously close to homes, a community college and a shopping center. Cal Fire is tackling the flames by air and on ground.