Woman dies when vehicle leaves I-680 in crash near Martinez
A woman was killed Monday morning in a vehicle that left the freeway on Interstate Highway 680 near Martinez and crashed, according to CHP.
California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 10:32 a.m. For still unknown reasons, a white Dodge Caravan left northbound I-680 just before the Marina Vista off-ramp. The crash closed multiple northbound lanes of I-680 as crews worked to clear the scene.
The CHP said the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene. The male driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries.
It didn't appear that either of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.
The three right-hand lanes of northbound I-680 were still closed at 11:50 a.m. and a CHP spokesperson said there was no estimated time of reopening.
At around 1:20 p.m., only the far right lane remained closed, according to CHP. A half an hour later, all lanes had reopened.
Marina Vista remained open during the incident for drivers wanting to take side roads to get to Martinez.