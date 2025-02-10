Woman dies when vehicle leaves I-680 in crash near Martinez

A woman was killed Monday morning in a vehicle that left the freeway on Interstate Highway 680 near Martinez and crashed, according to CHP.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 10:32 a.m. For still unknown reasons, a white Dodge Caravan left northbound I-680 just before the Marina Vista off-ramp. The crash closed multiple northbound lanes of I-680 as crews worked to clear the scene.

#Martinez Interstate 680 northbound crash just before Marina Vista Blvd with only the express lane open, you can use the lane until the crash has been moved off the roadway. Traffic is heavy from Pacheco Blvd. #KCBSTraffic 📸: @CaltransD4 pic.twitter.com/gZHYwol3cR — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 10, 2025

The CHP said the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene. The male driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

It didn't appear that either of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.

The three right-hand lanes of northbound I-680 were still closed at 11:50 a.m. and a CHP spokesperson said there was no estimated time of reopening.

At around 1:20 p.m., only the far right lane remained closed, according to CHP. A half an hour later, all lanes had reopened.

Marina Vista remained open during the incident for drivers wanting to take side roads to get to Martinez.