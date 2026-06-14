Crash in San Jose kills 1, injures 3

San Jose police said one person was killed and three were injured in a crash early Sunday.

According to police, before the crash, a driver had driven away from Santa Clara officers who were trying to conduct an enforcement stop.

While trying to escape, the driver ran a red light at the Naglee Avenue and Park Avenue intersection and struck a 2016 Toyota, just before 12:20 a.m. Police said the occupants of the Toyota were taken to the hospital and had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver who ran the red light was seriously injured, and his passenger was killed in the crash, police said.