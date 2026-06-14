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Crash in San Jose kills 1, injures 3

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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San Jose police said one person was killed and three were injured in a crash early Sunday.

According to police, before the crash, a driver had driven away from Santa Clara officers who were trying to conduct an enforcement stop.

While trying to escape, the driver ran a red light at the Naglee Avenue and Park Avenue intersection and struck a 2016 Toyota, just before 12:20 a.m. Police said the occupants of the Toyota were taken to the hospital and had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver who ran the red light was seriously injured, and his passenger was killed in the crash, police said. 

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