Update: Crash, possible shooting along Highway 580 in Oakland shuts westbound lanes

OAKLAND -- A multi-vehicle crash and a possible shooting along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland temporarily closed all westbound lanes Thursday afternoon.

The incident was in the area of Keller Lane and involved at least two vehicles, a black sedan and a white minivan. The California Highway Patrol said the call came in as a crash at 2:17 p.m., followed by reports of a possible freeway shooting.

The CHP could not immediately confirm there was a shooting. The two left lanes were reopened at around 3:45 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or whether there were injuries involved.

Traffic was backed up past Estudillo Ave. as of 4 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.