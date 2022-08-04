Contra Costa fire department names first female assistant chief

Tracie Dutter was named the first female assistant fire chief at Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District via Bay City News

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District named its first female assistant fire chief this week as part of a reorganization, district officials announced Wednesday.

Officials named Tracie Dutter as the new assistant chief of the support services division. She previously served in the district's fire prevention bureau as a captain and brings a wealth of administrative experience, particularly in building construction.

The promotion is among several leadership changes at the growing district, which recently absorbed the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, an annexation approved in March by the county's Local Area Formation Commission. The commission's action was the final step in the long-planned, collaborative effort to consolidate fire protection services in eastern Contra Costa County.

"With Con Fire's annexation of the former East Contra Costa Fire, our district has grown considerably and these changes will support our continued delivery of high quality fire and EMS to all of our residents and visitors," said Fire Chief Lewis Broschard. "I am pleased to announce the new organizational structure, leadership assignments, and related promotions, including appointment of our first female assistant chief, of which I am particularly proud."

New deputy fire chiefs include Deputy Fire Chief Brian Helmick, formerly fire chief of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District; and Deputy Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Stark, formerly assistant chief of operations.

Three new district chiefs include District Chief Mike Quesada, A shift; District Chief Vito Impastato, B shift; and District Chief Lon Goetsch, C shift.

Promoted to assistant chief to fill vacancies created by lateral transfers to the new district chief positions include Dutter and Assistant Chief Dave Watson, training and safety division.

The fire district now serves a population of more than 750,000 residents across 553 square miles, increases of 6 and 45 percent, respectively. It delivers fire and emergency services in 11 cities and 10 unincorporated areas, with nearly 500 employees staffing 30 fire stations.