Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy arrested on theft, weapons charges

A Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested on multiple felony charges, the Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

The office said in a press release that it recently began an investigation into thefts involving an employee at its property services unit office in Concord. On Tuesday, detectives arrested 62-year-old Kevin Lee of Martinez and searched his home. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, embezzlement, and possession of an assault weapon.

Lee was working as a per diem temporary deputy sheriff assigned to the office's property services unit which manages property and evidence collected by deputies and investigators. He joined the Sheriff's Office in May 1990 as a deputy sheriff.

Lee was being held on $160,000 bail.

"All Sheriff's Office employees are held to the highest standards and any employee who is involved in criminal conduct will be held accountable," said Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston in a prepared statement. "This matter was taken seriously, and a thorough investigation was immediately launched once we learned about it."

The Sheriff's Office said it is requesting an independent audit of the property services unit by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.