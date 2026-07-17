Evacuation warnings in place as 50-acre fire burns on Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County

Evacuation warnings were in place near Mount Diablo as a 50-acre blaze, which fire officials have named the Morgan Fire, broke out in Contra Costa County on Friday afternoon.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District told CBS News Bay Area that reports of the fire came in just before 3 p.m. The Morgan Fire is burning in the area of Morgan Territory and March Creek Road with no containment reported.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention (Cal Fire) airplanes were seen flying over the area. Footage reviewed by CBS News Bay Area showed helitankers dumping water over the flames, and firefighters have been working to fight back the blaze on the ground.

According to PG&E, there have been no outages from the Morgan Fire, but they said they are closely monitoring the situation.

There have been no reports yet as of Friday evening as to how this fire started.

Evacuation warnings in place

Two zones stretching south from the point of the fire are under an evacuation warning, meaning people in those areas should be ready to leave immediately if the conditions worsen.

Those zones are CCC-249 and CCC-250, and they stretch south along the east side of Mount Diablo State Park to the Morgan Regional Preserve.

View a live evacuation order map of the Morgan Fire here.