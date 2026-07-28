Contra Costa juvenile hall therapist accused of sexually abusing teen faces felony charges

Prosecutors in Contra Costa County have charged a former behavioral health clinician with multiple felony counts after she allegedly abused a teenager under her care.

District Attorney Diana Becton's office announced Monday that 26-year-old Sofia Ann-Buitron Drotts of San Francisco is facing a seven-count felony complaint. Charges against Drotts include unlawful sexual intercourse, sending harmful matter and possession of child pornography.

According to prosecutors, during her employment at the John Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Martinez, Drotts was assigned to the 17-year-old male victim as a client. After the victim was released from detention, he and Drotts engaged in a sexual relationship between April 1 and July 14.

Drotts was arrested by Concord Police on July 14, after receiving a tip from a supervisor at the probation department, prosecutors said.

On Monday, the victim's family filed a claim against Contra Costa County over the alleged grooming and abuse of the teen, who is named John Doe in court documents. A claim is the first step before filing a lawsuit.

According to attorney John Burris, who represents the family, the victim was serving a two-year sentence when Drotts became his therapist. After his release from juvenile hall, Drotts allegedly continued working with the victim, began a sexual relationship with the victim. She also allegedly encouraged him to miss school and ignore curfew, eventually staying at her San Francisco home.

"For two years, John DOE was locked inside John A. Davis Juvenile Hall with his abuser, making him particularly vulnerable. The County employed no safety net to monitor for and identify Ms. Drott's predatory behavior. As a result, Contra Costa County and the State utterly failed to protect JOHN DOE, a child, from sexual abuse by an adult employed by the County, for which the County and State are liable," the claim said.

Contra Costa Health said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area, "Contra Costa Health (CCH) is aware of the claim filed against the County involving a former temporary employee and allegations involving a minor. Because this is an active legal and personnel matter, Contra Costa Health cannot provide additional comment at this time."

Drotts has not entered a plea in the case. Prosecutors said the Contra Costa Superior Court will set an arraignment date.