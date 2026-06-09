Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI raids offices of Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

FBI agents raided the offices of Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer on Tuesday.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that agents served a search warrant at the County Assessor's Office at 2530 Arnold Drive in Martinez. Two other warrants were served at residences on West Arlington Drive and on Temple Drive in Martinez.

The FBI said the warrants were related to an ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue