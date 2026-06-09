FBI raids offices of Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer

FBI agents raided the offices of Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer on Tuesday.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that agents served a search warrant at the County Assessor's Office at 2530 Arnold Drive in Martinez. Two other warrants were served at residences on West Arlington Drive and on Temple Drive in Martinez.

The FBI said the warrants were related to an ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.