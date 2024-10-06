Containment of Glenhaven Fire near Clear Lake increases; evacuations lifted

A wildfire burning next to Clear Lake in Lake County was further contained Sunday and mandatory evacuations were lifted, authorities said.

Cal Fire reported the Glenhaven Fire burning along the hills northeast of the lake was 35% contained as of 8:48 a.m. Sunday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped on Saturday at 403 acres.

A scorched hillside near Clear Lake is seen with fire retardant spread during the Glenhaven Fire, October 5, 2024. Cal Fire LNU

Authorities lifted mandatory evacuation orders for several zones around the wildfire; evacuation warnings remained in place for the following areas (see evacuation map):

GLE-E072

GLE-E094-A

GLE-E094-B

CLO-E073

CLO-E082

CLO-E098

CLO-E099

CLO-E102

CLO-E106

At least two homes were destroyed and another one was damaged in the fire, Cal Fire said. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

The #GlenhavenFire by Clearlake Oaks is 35 percent contained. There will be 24 engines, 10 hand crews, nine water tenders and two dozers working to increase containment of the fire and conduct heavy mop-up operations Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QAf7sW9vY0 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 6, 2024

The fire began Friday shortly after 12 p.m. in the lakeside community of Glenhaven, quickly growing to 50 acres by 12:45 p.m. and to more than 400 acres by 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

A plane drops fire retardant on the Glenhaven Fire in Lake County, October 5, 2024. Cal Fire LNU

Meanwhile, a Lake County man was arrested for allegedly starting two arson fires in the same area recently. Clearlake resident Donald Anderson, 41, was arrested Friday and booked into the Lake County Jail in Lakeport.

Anderson is accused of setting a fire on Sept. 22 off Seigler Canyon Road west of Lower Lake, and on Oct. 2 off New Long Valley Road in Clearlake Oaks. Both fires burned less than an acre.