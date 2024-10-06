Containment of Glenhaven Fire near Clear Lake increases; evacuations lifted
A wildfire burning next to Clear Lake in Lake County was further contained Sunday and mandatory evacuations were lifted, authorities said.
Cal Fire reported the Glenhaven Fire burning along the hills northeast of the lake was 35% contained as of 8:48 a.m. Sunday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped on Saturday at 403 acres.
Authorities lifted mandatory evacuation orders for several zones around the wildfire; evacuation warnings remained in place for the following areas (see evacuation map):
- GLE-E072
- GLE-E094-A
- GLE-E094-B
- CLO-E073
- CLO-E082
- CLO-E098
- CLO-E099
- CLO-E102
- CLO-E106
At least two homes were destroyed and another one was damaged in the fire, Cal Fire said. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
The fire began Friday shortly after 12 p.m. in the lakeside community of Glenhaven, quickly growing to 50 acres by 12:45 p.m. and to more than 400 acres by 5:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
Meanwhile, a Lake County man was arrested for allegedly starting two arson fires in the same area recently. Clearlake resident Donald Anderson, 41, was arrested Friday and booked into the Lake County Jail in Lakeport.
Anderson is accused of setting a fire on Sept. 22 off Seigler Canyon Road west of Lower Lake, and on Oct. 2 off New Long Valley Road in Clearlake Oaks. Both fires burned less than an acre.