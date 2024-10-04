Glenhaven Fire near Clear Lake leads to mandatory evacuations

Cal Fire crews have responded and evacuations have been ordered after a fire broke out north of Clear Lake in Lake County Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m., the agency's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced a vegetation fire was burning off Harvey Boulevard in Glenhaven. By 12:45 p.m., the agency said the fire grew to at least 50 acres.

As of about 2:10 p.m., the fire has grown to more than 220 acres, according to Cal Fire.

#GlenhavenFire UPDATE: Fire is approximately 200 acres with active spot fires. Air and ground resources continue suppression and structure defense efforts. Multiple evacuation orders and warnings have been issued. For information about evacuations visit: https://t.co/gF41wRh4MP pic.twitter.com/DbvxlBg83c — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 4, 2024

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for zones GLE-E094, GLE-E072, CLO-E098, CLO-E073, CLO-E106, CLO-E099, CLO-E102, CLO-E107 and CLO-E82 as of 2:20 p.m. Residents in these zones are being told to leave the area immediately.

Meanwhile, evacuation warnings have been issued for zones CLO-E057 and CLO-E079. Residents in these areas, particularly those who need additional time to evacuate, along with residents who have pets and livestock, are being urged to leave.

Deputies urged evacuees to gather all family members and pets and to take essential items and medications. Before leaving, evacuees should also turn off appliances and lights and to lock up their homes.

Authorities have established meeting points at the Lucerne Senior Center, 3985 Country Club Drive in Lucerne and at the Old Airport Property, 6820 Old Highway 53 in Clearlake.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.