Forward progress stopped, containment grows in Glenhaven Fire in Lake County

Forward progress has been stopped and containment grows on the Glenhaven Fire burning north of Clear Lake in Lake County, officials said Saturday.

According to an update from Cal Fire, the fire has burned 403 acres and is 20% contained as of 9 a.m. At least two structures have been destroyed.

The agency said forward progress was stopped shortly before 10 p.m. Crews were on scene throughout the night and continue to work on the fire.

"Overnight there were 34 engines, four hand crews and two dozers working the fire. Additionally, two type-1 helicopters conducted night water dropping operations on the fire overnight," officials said in a statement, adding that the damage inspection progress would be ongoing.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Friday, the agency's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced a vegetation fire was burning off Harvey Boulevard in Glenhaven. The fire grew quickly in size, growing to 50 acres by 12:45 p.m. and to more than 400 acres by 5:30 p.m.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, zones GLE-E094-B, CLO-E098, CLO-E099, CLO-E106 remain under evacuation orders. A shelter has been established at the Twin Pine Casino & Hotel in Middletown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.