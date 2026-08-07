Concord nursing facility worker charged with sexually abusing 85-year-old resident

A worker at a Concord nursing home was arrested and charged with sexually abusing an elderly resident, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday.

The worker, identified as Arian Mojaddidi, worked as a certified nursing assistant at Concord Post Acute on San Miguel Road near the Concord BART maintenance yard. The announcement from Bonta indicated that the state Division of Medi-Cal Fraud & Elder Abuse (DMFEA), a division of the Department of Justice, received a referral from the Department of Public Health about the alleged abuse, which happened on or about April 30, according to the complaint.

A Department of Justice spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area that Mojaddidi was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with lewd and lascivious acts on an 85-year-old woman, with aggravating circumstances of the victim being vulnerable, the defendant being in a position of trust, and that the victim was an elderly and dependent victim and unable to defend herself.

"Caregivers are entrusted with attending to and caring for people in a vulnerable, and often, incapacitated state," Bonta said in a prepared statement. "Sexual abuse is absolutely intolerable and sexually abusing a compromised individual while in a position of power over them is all the more deplorable."

The DOJ spokesperson said the Concord Police Department was not involved in the investigation.

A conviction on the charges would require Mojaddidi to register as a sex offender.