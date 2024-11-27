Concord police solve nearly 24-year-old rape case with DNA match

Concord police on Wednesday announced an arrest in a sexual assault case from 2000 involving a quadriplegic victim in her Monument Boulevard apartment.

According to a release issued Wednesday by the Concord Police Department, on Dec. 6, 2000, the suspect broke into the victim's apartment and forcibly assaulted her. At the time, detectives collected DNA evidence from the scene that was entered into a national DNA database.

Police said, despite multiple leads, the case remained unsolved for years. The victim has since passed away.

Recently, police finally received a DNA match, leading to the arrest of 50-year-old Michael Lamonte Evans, now a Los Angeles resident.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Evans, who was already in custody in Los Angeles County on unrelated charges.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged Evans with forcible rape. Police said he remains in custody in Los Angeles and will be extradited to face the charges. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Police said the victim's family and friends' "support and assistance was extremely important in this investigation."