Concord police bust retail theft suspects who allegedly targeted multiple stores

Police in Concord on Friday morning were able to arrest theft suspects who targeted multiple retail stories include a Gap location and a Spirit Halloween store, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, police said they were contacted Friday morning by an employee from the Gap store location on the 2000 block of Diamond Boulevard in the Veranda Shopping Center regarding a grand theft incident. The employee was able to provide police with a detailed description of the suspect vehicle.

Concord retail theft bust Concord Police Department

At around the same time, a Concord Spirit Halloween store reported a theft involving the same suspects. Concord police officers quickly began checking other shopping centers and found the suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied. The officers waited for the suspects to return and caught them with stolen items from two more businesses.

The Facebook post included photos of the officers with the recovered items. Police said the reporting parties confirmed the identities of the suspects and the stolen merchandise was returned to the respective stories that were targeted.