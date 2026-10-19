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Wrong-way driver on Interstate 680 in Concord crashes with oncoming vehicle; two dead

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A driver going the wrong way on Interstate Highway 680 in Concord overnight crashed with another vehicle overnight, leaving two people dead and closing all northbound lanes for hours.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash happened on northbound I-680, south of Willow Pass Road, just before 2 a.m. Traffic was diverted onto Highway 242 during the closure. 

Two other people were injured in the crash and taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, according to a CHP log of the incident. 

The CHP said all lanes were reopened as of 6:19 a.m.

Further detail were not immediately available.

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